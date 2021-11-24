Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,117 shares of company stock worth $2,874,603. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

