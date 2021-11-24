Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,095 shares of company stock valued at $100,438,988. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.56 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

