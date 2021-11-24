Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,207 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $23,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $15,512,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $604.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

