PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Shares Down 5.8%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

