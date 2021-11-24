PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.65) and the highest is ($1.38). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,959. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

