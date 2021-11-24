Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114,106.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $114,106.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

