PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $636,027.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $636,027.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.