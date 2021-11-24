Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

