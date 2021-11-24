Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

