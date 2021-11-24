Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.