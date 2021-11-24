PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.