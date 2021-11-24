Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53,922.94

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $53,922.94 and $1,484.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003277 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 108% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

