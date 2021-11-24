Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $7.89 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $7.89 or 0.00013637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

