Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

