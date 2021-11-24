Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

A stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 735.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 959,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

