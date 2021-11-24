Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.47 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

