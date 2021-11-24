Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunlight Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

SUNL stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

