QASH Reaches Market Cap of $28.84 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. QASH has a market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $577,111.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

