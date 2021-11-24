QASH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $677,286.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $677,286.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

