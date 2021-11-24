QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

