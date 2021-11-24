Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $439.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $15.82 or 0.00027370 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $439.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,923,830 coins and its circulating supply is 98,890,027 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

