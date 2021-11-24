Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,644. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

