Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $27.35 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and $103,571.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,670.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.33 or 0.07468375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00366879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01032019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00418961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.18 or 0.00466169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005872 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,370,295 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

