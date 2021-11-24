Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 5%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

