Quark (QRK) Market Cap Tops $803,265.53

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Quark has a total market cap of $803,265.53 and approximately $129.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 77.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,180,504 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

