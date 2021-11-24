QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.08 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $328.07 or 0.00570008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $107.31 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

