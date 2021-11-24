QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $34,642.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.