Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

