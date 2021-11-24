Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.12. Radius Health shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Radius Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

