Rafael (RFL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rafael to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.20 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.78

Rafael’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -5.91% 13.38% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rafael and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 307 965 1177 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Rafael’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rafael rivals beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

