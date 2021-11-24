Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 31% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $48,778.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

