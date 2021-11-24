Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Cap of $84.54 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,906,636 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

