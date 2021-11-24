Rally Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $992.20 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.