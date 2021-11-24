Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $56,809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

RL stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

