Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 156,330 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $14.73.

RPID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

