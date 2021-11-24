Rate3 (RTE) One Day Volume Tops $180,267.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $371,020.25 and approximately $180,267.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

