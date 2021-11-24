Raymond James Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$60.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Interfor has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

