Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BERY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

