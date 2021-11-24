Raymond James Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$60.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.75. The company had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$19.05 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.55.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

