Raze Network Price Down 26.5% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $928,937.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.70 or 0.07538439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.08 or 1.00148345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

