Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $219,605.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

