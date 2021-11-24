Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/19/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €77.50 ($88.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($67.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/16/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($65.34) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($66.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($65.34) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/13/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SHL opened at €64.70 ($73.52) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 12-month high of €67.14 ($76.30). The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.65 and a 200-day moving average of €54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

