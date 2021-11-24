Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneWater Marine (ONEW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW):

11/24/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – OneWater Marine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

10/8/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2021 – OneWater Marine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

9/30/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,076. The stock has a market cap of $800.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,010. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

