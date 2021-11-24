Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Steve Cullen Acquires 12,464 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Shares of Record stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). 365,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.68. Record plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £169.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

