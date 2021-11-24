Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 7.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 4,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

