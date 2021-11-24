Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.35. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 69,954 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.