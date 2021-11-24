Redd Reaches One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,246.88 or 0.99317455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00534956 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.