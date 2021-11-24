RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.91

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 22432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Several analysts recently commented on KUT shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.38 million and a PE ratio of -28.71.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

