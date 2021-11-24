Reef (REEF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.76 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $404.88 million and $62.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00354622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

