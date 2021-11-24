Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $953,504.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

